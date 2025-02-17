TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, February 17 2025 6:45 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

6:45 a.m.: Accident- Left lane blocked on I-12 WB at Airline Hwy

