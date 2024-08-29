82°
Team 2 Traffic: I-110 north reopened at Government Street after crash

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Traffic has reopened on I-110 north at Government Street after being brought down to one lane due to a wreck on Thursday.

Emergency vehicles—including fire and police—responded to the scene of the wreck.

Congestion was approaching South Acadian Thruway.

