TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to the weather
4:15a: Disabled vehicle. Left lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 EB between LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153 and LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED
7:10a: Blocked due to fallen tree in Butte La Rose on I 10 EB between LA-3177/ Butte La Rose/Exit 121 and Hwy 975/Whiskey Bay/Exit 127
Part of Old Baker Zachary Road to be permanently closed due to...
Hammond man arrested on drug charges after police intercept package with marijuana
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Repairs begin after sewage backups frustrate Baton Rouge...
Bond set for student accused of having gun that went off at...
Louisiana lawmaker proposes bill criminalizing aggressive, reckless throwing from Mardi Gras floats