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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 2 lanes of I-10 eastbound reopen after crash on Mississippi River Bridge

3 hours 48 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 8:20 AM June 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound coming into Baton Rouge on the Mississippi River Bridge were blocked Tuesday morning after a crash. 

The crash, first reported around 8 a.m., left a car turned around in the roadway with rear-end damage. The crash resulted in two left lanes being blocked.

By 9:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared and the roadway reopened.

Traffic was congested in West Baton Rouge Parish approaching La. 415. 

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