93°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler crashes into trees along I-12 in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - Traffic along Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish was stalled following a wreck where a semi-truck crashed into trees off the roadway.
The Town of Livingston Police Department shared a photo of the 18-wheeler, which went into the tree line between Livingston and Holden.
Trending News
The department said State Police is working on removing the truck and asked drivers in the area to be cautious while first responders are along the road.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local governments begin offering sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Bertha
-
BRPD arrests 20-year-old suspect in fatal Florida Boulevard apartment shooting
-
Kingfish return to Baton Rouge: New hockey team unveils familiar name ahead...
-
All 16 counts against Liz Murill are dismissed by special prosecutor
-
Pennington Biomedical Research Center's obesity, nutrition research receives funding renewal through 2031
Sports Video
-
Kingfish return to Baton Rouge: New hockey team unveils familiar name ahead...
-
SEC Media Days continues with one coach praising LSU's Lane Kiffin
-
Baton Rouge up for USA Today's top 10 college sports towns; see...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Feliciana Tigers
-
Built in East Feliciana: big names coming back to coach for Tigers