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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler crashes into trees along I-12 in Livingston Parish

1 hour 42 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 1:43 PM July 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Traffic along Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish was stalled following a wreck where a semi-truck crashed into trees off the roadway. 

The Town of Livingston Police Department shared a photo of the 18-wheeler, which went into the tree line between Livingston and Holden. 

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The department said State Police is working on removing the truck and asked drivers in the area to be cautious while first responders are along the road. 

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