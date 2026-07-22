TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler crashes into trees along I-12 in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - Traffic along Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish was stalled following a wreck where a semi-truck crashed into trees off the roadway.

The Town of Livingston Police Department shared a photo of the 18-wheeler, which went into the tree line between Livingston and Holden.

The department said State Police is working on removing the truck and asked drivers in the area to be cautious while first responders are along the road.