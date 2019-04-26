Teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with elementary school students

Photo: Nola.com

JEFFERSON PARISH - Authorities say a physical education teacher at an elementary school in Jefferson Parish has been arrested for inappropriate behavior with two students.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Anthony Prejean is accused of holding the girl's hands over his groin area, WWL-TV reports. Authorities say he moved their hands in an up-and-down motion over his clothing at Live Oak Manor Elementary School. The incidents happened on separate occasions.

Reports say the incidents happened with other children present, but in a place where they couldn't see what was happening. The alleged abuse happened between August 2018 and March 2019, according to police.

"JP Schools immediately conducted an investigation and contacted JPSO after learning about the allegations," Ted Beasley, director of communications for Jefferson Parish Schools said. "The employee resigned when JP Schools began its investigation."

Authorities say Prejean surrendered himself to police on Wednesday with the assistance of his attorney.