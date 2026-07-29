Taysom Hill announces he will not return to New Orleans Saints

Image courtesy: ESPN

NEW ORLEANS - Taysom Hill announced on social media Wednesday that he will not return to the New Orleans Saints this upcoming season.

Thank you New Orleans ?? pic.twitter.com/Q27EJAg4Xk — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) July 29, 2026

After spending nine years with the Black and Gold and becoming a do-it-all guy for the team, Hill became a free agent this offseason.

Hill said in a social media statement, "I still don't have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards."

During his time in New Orleans, Hill was listed as a quarterback but quickly became whatever his team needed him to be. He's taken reps at running back, tight end, fullback and wide receiver.

Last season, Hill became the only player in the Super Bowl era to have 1,000 career yards passing, rushing and receiving.

Hill did not announce his retirement from football, just his departure from the Saints. He has not signed a free agent deal with any other team this offseason.