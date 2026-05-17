88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asks for assistance locating missing Hammond man

2 hours 56 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, May 17 2026 May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 11:55 AM May 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Hammond — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked the public for assistance in locating a missing Hammond man on Sunday. 

According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Dustin Sharp was reported missing on Friday from Oscar Starkey Lane in the Pumpkin Center area. 

Family members said he disappeared into the woods on Monday, May 10, after learning upsetting news, and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Loved ones believe he could be a danger to himself. 

Deputies said Sharp's bike was located near a pond in the area he was known to frequent.

Sharp is five feet six inches tall with blue eyes, dirty-blonde hair and a beard weighing about 150 pounds. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-402-0214.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days