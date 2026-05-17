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Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asks for assistance locating missing Hammond man
Hammond — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked the public for assistance in locating a missing Hammond man on Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Dustin Sharp was reported missing on Friday from Oscar Starkey Lane in the Pumpkin Center area.
Family members said he disappeared into the woods on Monday, May 10, after learning upsetting news, and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Loved ones believe he could be a danger to himself.
Deputies said Sharp's bike was located near a pond in the area he was known to frequent.
Sharp is five feet six inches tall with blue eyes, dirty-blonde hair and a beard weighing about 150 pounds.
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Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-402-0214.
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