81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish lifts burn ban due to overnight rain totals, parish president says

3 hours 26 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 12:47 PM February 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish said Friday that it has lifted its burn ban, which was put in place amid wildfires across the state. 

“Due to overnight rain totals, our local fire departments concur that conditions no longer call for a burn ban across Tangipahoa Parish,” Parish President Robby Miller said. 

The burn ban in Tangipahoa Parish was issued on Sunday. 

Trending News

As of Friday, Ascension and St. Helena parishes, as well as Amite and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi, are still under burn bans.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days