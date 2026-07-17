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Tangipahoa Parish families get school supplies and community resources at back to school events
TANGIPAHOA PARISH — A series of back to school bashes kicked off at Jewel M Sumner Middle School, giving families a chance to learn about the upcoming school year, pick up supplies and connect with community resources.
"So fortunately, we have the school system here and they are providing very important resources like transportation, technical. I think they have children's early start and so those resources that parents need to know about. So they're hitting those tables first and then they're coming through and they're collecting school supplies," Executive Director of Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers, Michelle Gallow, said.
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Three more bashes are planned in the coming weeks. The next one is at the Kentwood Community Center, followed by Independence High School on the next Friday and Hammond Westside Montessori on July 31.
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