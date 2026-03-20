Tangipahoa Parish deputies find missing 15-year-old girl safe in Livingston Parish

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish deputies have located a missing teenager last seen in Ponchatoula. She was found safe in Livingston Parish.

Deputies said that the 15-year-old took her grandmother’s car overnight on Friday, Feb. 20, in the Ole Mill Lane area. The car was later found damaged and abandoned.