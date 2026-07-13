Tangipahoa Fire District testing hydrants in Amite City

AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Fire District will be testing hydrants in Amite City over the next few days, according to fire officials.

Fire crews will be conducting flow testing in the Southwest section of the city. Officials warn that the testing may cause a disturbance of settlement in the water lines leading to potential discoloration or cloudiness in residents' water.

"If you notice discoloration or cloudiness in your home, please allow your water to run a few minutes and it should clear up," fire officials wrote on social media.