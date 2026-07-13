79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Fire District testing hydrants in Amite City

1 hour 56 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 10:12 AM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Fire District will be testing hydrants in Amite City over the next few days, according to fire officials. 

Fire crews will be conducting flow testing in the Southwest section of the city. Officials warn that the testing may cause a disturbance of settlement in the water lines leading to potential discoloration or cloudiness in residents' water. 

Trending News

"If you notice discoloration or cloudiness in your home, please allow your water to run a few minutes and it should clear up," fire officials wrote on social media. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days