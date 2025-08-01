79°
Tangipahoa deputies trying to locate runaway 15-year-old from Amite
AMITE - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway 15-year-old from Amite, officials said.
Caden Cox was last seen leaving his home Thursday on Rutland Road. He was described as a white male with brown shaggy hair standing at six feet and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots riding a tan Mongoose bicycle with wide tires.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 985-902-2031.
