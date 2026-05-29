Tangipahoa deputies searching for runaway 17-year-old with 'serious medical condition'

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a runaway 17-year-old with a serious medical condition.

Ayden Hampton, 17, was seen on surveillance video leaving his home on Nekia Street after midnight Friday, May 29. He was wearing a white T-shirt and light blue jeans. Based on information developed at this time, it is believed that Ayden is attempting to find a ride out of state for unknown reasons.

Hampton has epilepsy and a behavioral health diagnosis, but did not bring any of his medication. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact officials at 985-902-2070.