Tangipahoa deputies arrest 2 men connected to June shooting in Roseland

ROSELAND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrested two people connected to a June shooting in Roseland that left a 21-year-old hospitalized with critical injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, June 24, a local hospital alerted deputies that a man showed up to the ER with multiple gunshot wounds. While he was initially listed in critical condition, the victim has since been released, deputies said.

Deputies learned that the 21-year-old was injured during a shooting on Sawdust Lane in Roseland. According to deputies, he met with a group to exchange guns and, at some point, shots were fired.

D'Marvin Williams, 19, was taken into custody on Tuesday night by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at a home in Baton Rouge. Deputies seized several weapons and drugs from Williams, who was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive from Tangipahoa Parish on attempted second-degree murder charges.

Dedrian Batiste, 23, was also arrested in connection to the shooting, booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of accessory to attempted second-degree murder.