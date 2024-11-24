Tailgaters go all out for LSU-Vanderbilt game

BATON ROUGE - Blue skies and cool weather made for favorable tailgating conditions ahead of LSU's night matchup with Vanderbilt.

WBRZ went out Saturday to find more of the best gameday tailgate stories around Baton Rouge. Saturday, that tailgate was Chest Box Tailgaters, or CBT for short.

"We were established in 2007 by a group of guys, there's like 23 of us. It's been great. Every game three or four guys take on that game and put the menu together," CBT tailgater Ozzie Fernandez said.

The year CBT started their tailgate was also the year LSU won a national title. They say memories like that make coming back every game so great.

"It's definitely after a win right? So you come out of the stadium and the party cranks up. The music cranks up, you have food left over, the booze is flowing and people are dancing. It's just a great time," Fernandez said.

CBT prides itself on its food, even winning an LSU gameday award for best cooking.

"Well, we got skirt steak, fajitas. We've got birria and chicken al pastor tacos and all the fixings," Fernandez said.

LSU's final home game is November 30.