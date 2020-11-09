Swiss reject plan to speed up exit from nuclear energy

BERLIN - Swiss voters have rejected a plan to force their government to accelerate the country's exit from nuclear energy.



A majority of cantons (states) voted against the plan in Sunday's referendum. Under Switzerland's direct democracy system, proposals need a majority of both cantons and votes to pass.



The plan promoted by the Green party would have meant closing three of Switzerland's five nuclear plants next year, with the last shutting in 2029. A projection for SRF public television showed the initiative failing by 55 percent to 45.



After the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, the Swiss government adopted a gradualist approach toward transitioning the country to renewable energy by 2050. It said nuclear plants should continue to operate as long as they are deemed safe, but didn't set a precise timetable.