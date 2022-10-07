67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspects stole cars from collision center, crashed into each other near Mexican restaurant, fled on foot

49 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, October 07 2022 Oct 7, 2022 October 07, 2022 7:53 AM October 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two suspects after they stole two vehicles from a collision center and drove away before crashing into each other and fleeing the scene on foot. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that early Friday morning deputies responded to the Complete Collision on Pekins Road near Bluebonnet Boulevard when an alarm had gone off. Upon the deputies' arrival, two vehicles fled from the parking lot down Bluebonnet and turned into the Albertson's parking lot near Burbank Drive before rear-ending each other near the La Carreta Mexican restaurant. 

The two drivers reportedly then got out of the vehicles, which were discovered to be stolen from the collision center, and fled the scene on foot. 

The EBRSO said it set up a perimeter, but the individuals were not found. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

