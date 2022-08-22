Suspected street racer faces arrest again after missing court date for deadly police pursuit

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing a woman with his car as he recklessly fled police earlier this year has a new warrant for his arrest after he skipped a court hearing related to the deadly pursuit.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant was signed for Darrien Rogers, who's currently out on bond, after he missed his arraignment Monday morning related to the April 30 crash.

Rogers, 22, was first arrested back in April after he led officers on the high-speed chase, which only ended after he ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle with his sports car.

The wreck killed 49-year-old Sherell Weston, who was inside the other car.

WBRZ later uncovered that Rogers was affiliated with the Highway Demons, a Baton Rouge-based car group that staged a street takeover on College Drive the same night as the chase. Drivers shut down the road with dangerous car stunts, causing a traffic nightmare as scores of people were leaving a sold-out Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium.

Rogers, who walked away from the crash with only minor injuries, faces prosecution for manslaughter, flight from an officer, and multiple traffic violations.