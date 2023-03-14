Suspect arrested months after man was found shot to death in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies made an arrest Tuesday in a shooting that left a man dead in an Ascension neighborhood late last year.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Jermaine Duperclay, 29, of Gramercy was booked Tuesday on charges tied to the Sept. 30 killing on Woodland Drive. Deputies said they found David Washington, 31, shot to death inside a car near a home where he was staying at the time.

After identifying Duperclay as a suspect, deputies learned Monday that he was already held in the East Baton Rouge jail on unrelated charges. He was moved to the Ascension jail and booked on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and three counts of aggravated damage to property.