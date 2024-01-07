Sunday PM Forecast: Heavy rain, high winds, and strong storms possible on Monday

After a pleasant weekend, the weather becomes a lot busier as we begin the workweek. The Storm Station is tracking a potential for high winds, heavy rain, and strong thunderstorms on Monday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: High clouds remain overhead on Sunday night. While there may be a gap or two in the clouds closer to daybreak, we should be mostly cloudy for much of the overnight hours. We expect a low temperature in the mid-40s. Into Monday, our pattern becomes much busier.

Heavy Rain - Scattered showers will arrive from the south though Monday morning. By afternoon, we expect widespread rain in the capital region. Although less of an issue for the morning commute, this will affect the evening commute. Plan on weather-related delays as a result. Showers and storms continue into the evening. We expect a line of storms to arrive as we approach midnight, which some lingering showers overnight Monday.

When all is said and done, 2-4” of rain is possible, with locally higher amounts. Flash flooding will be possible. A Flood Watch is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday for the entire area. Don't try to drive through high water if you encounter flooded roads.

Severe Weather - Much of southern Louisiana has been placed under a Level 3/5 risk for severe weather. Not everybody in the Level 3 zone will see strong storms, but know that scattered instances of severe weather are achievable. All hazards are possible: damaging thunderstorm gusts, a few tornadoes, and isolated large hail. Make sure your phones are charged on Monday and have a way to receive weather alerts in case severe storms strike your community.

While rain will be with us for much of the day, the severe weather threat arrives later. A few strong storms will be possible after 4pm as a warm front surges northward through the area. However, one period to watch will be between 9pm and 1am as a line of storms passes through. To read more on severe weather safety, click HERE.

High Winds - Even outside of rain and storms, things will get pretty windy on Monday. Be sure to secure loose outdoor items and be extra cautious around high-profile vehicles on the roads. Sustained winds of 15-30 mph are possible, with gusts up to 40 mph in Baton Rouge. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday - 9 a.m. Tuesday for the capital region. We expect even higher winds closer to the coast and near the tidal lakes. There, a High Wind Warning is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday where we could see gusts upwards of 50-60 mph.

Up Next: Despite the chance of a lingering shower early Tuesday, we do trend drier. We should be dry for several days this week with highs either near or below normal. Our next storm system arrives late in the week, and we have included a corresponding increase in storm chances by Friday.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.