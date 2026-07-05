Sunday AM forecast: More Storms Return to End the Holiday Weekend

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area today as a more active summer pattern settles in. While not everyone will see rain, any storm could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized street flooding.

Today and Tonight: Storm coverage will be higher than it has been over the past few days, with scattered late morning activity becoming more numerous during the afternoon before gradually winding down this evening. Highs will reach the lower 90s, but humidity will push heat index values to around 105°. A few storms may briefly become strong with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.





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Up Next: The active pattern continues Monday through Wednesday with daily rounds of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Storms will remain capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, while localized flooding remains possible where storms repeatedly track over the same areas. By the second half of the week, rain chances gradually ease back toward a more typical summertime pattern, although afternoon storms will remain in the forecast and temperatures will trend hotter.

Tropics: The tropics remain quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere in the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf over the next seven days.

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– Dave

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