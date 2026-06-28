Sunday AM forecast: Heat continues, but rain may bring relief next week

Summer heat continues across the Capital Region Sunday with afternoon heat index values climbing as high as 107 degrees. While rain chances remain very limited through early week, a wetter and more active pattern returns by the middle of the week.

Today and Tonight: Dangerous heat will once again be the biggest weather story Sunday across the Baton Rouge area and much of south Louisiana. Afternoon temperatures in the 90s combined with high humidity will push heat index values to around 108 degrees, making heat-related illness a concern for anyone spending extended time outdoors. A brief, isolated shower can't be ruled out, but most communities will stay dry. Sunday night will remain warm and muggy with lows only falling into the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with quiet weather continuing overnight.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: An easterly wave will move into the Gulf beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday. That system will bring showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall and a few strong storms. The added clouds and rain should knock temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Wednesday.

Tropics: Forecasters are monitoring an area that could develop off the Southeast U.S. coast early next week, but development chances remain low over the next seven days, and no impacts to Louisiana are expected at this time.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.