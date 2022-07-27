Stuff the Bus: Donate school supplies for local children today

WBRZ kicked off its annual Stuff the Bus donation drive Wednesday, collecting school supplies to ensure students in the capital area have everything they need.

Click here for the list of requested supplies for East Baton Rouge

Click here for the list of requested supplies for West Baton Rouge

Donations can be dropped of either of the following locations until 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

- East Baton Rouge Walmart, 3116 College Drive, Baton Rouge

- West Baton Rouge Walmart, LA Hwy 1, Port Allen