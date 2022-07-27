92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stuff the Bus: Donate school supplies for local children today

4 hours 27 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, July 27 2022 Jul 27, 2022 July 27, 2022 8:50 AM July 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WBRZ kicked off its annual Stuff the Bus donation drive Wednesday, collecting school supplies to ensure students in the capital area have everything they need.

Click here for the list of requested supplies for East Baton Rouge

Click here for the list of requested supplies for West Baton Rouge

Donations can be dropped of either of the following locations until 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

- East Baton Rouge Walmart, 3116 College Drive, Baton Rouge 

Trending News

- West Baton Rouge Walmart, LA Hwy 1, Port Allen 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days