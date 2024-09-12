77°
Steve Gleason taken to hospital during Francine landfall; team says he is stable
NEW ORLEANS - Steve Gleason, a former NFL Saint who was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and has since become an advocate for those with the disease, was taken to the hospital Wednesday night amid Hurricane Francine.
A post from his representative team said Gleason was stable as of Thursday morning.
For those who have asked, Steve was taken to Ochsner last night during the storm. He is now stable. We want to thank @NOLAFireDept first responders and @NewOrleansEMS for getting to us during unsafe circumstances and to the @OchsnerHealth staff for their immediate care. We will…— Steve Gleason - "Live Impossible" (@SteveGleason) September 12, 2024
