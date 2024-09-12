77°
Steve Gleason taken to hospital during Francine landfall; team says he is stable

Thursday, September 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - Steve Gleason, a former NFL Saint who was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and has since become an advocate for those with the disease, was taken to the hospital Wednesday night amid Hurricane Francine. 

A post from his representative team said Gleason was stable as of Thursday morning. 

