Stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here

BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms.

In Baton Rouge, several streets have been blocked off due to rainwater filling the roadways, and drivers should take alternate routes. See a list of closures below:

- Two lanes of I-10 East past Siegen Lane; congestion reaching Siegen

- All lanes of Chippewa Street near I-110 South

- I-110 South at North 9th Street; minimal congestion

Highland Road is blocked off between Rodney and Kenilworth by a downed tree in the roadway as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The tree fell in a curve in the roadway and is difficult to see, officials warn.

The left lane of I-10 West before Siegen Lane has also been closed due to a crash, and congestion is approaching Highland Road.

DOTD said pumps are inundated and struggling to keep up with the volume of rainwater.

The city-parish has reported high water in the following areas:

- Bluebonnet at Highland

- Staring and Burbank

- Van Buren

- Greenwell Springs at Old Wax

- Lee Drive at Hyacinth Avenue, Sweetbriar Street, Mimosa Street and Orchid Street

- Between Lanier Drive and Greenwell Springs Road, in the Merrydale area

- Alvin Dark Avenue, near Tigerland

- Highland Road near W Grant Street

- Between S River Oak and E River Oaks, in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area

- E Buchanan Street

- S Choctaw Drive near Airline Highway

- Alaska Street

- W Chimes Street

Viewer photos show knee-deep water in the Garden District, near Park Boulevard and Cherokee Street, around 10:30 a.m. Large stretches of Nicholson Drive were also under deep water Sunday morning.

In Livingston Parish, deputies say the following roads were "impassable" as of 12:13 p.m. Sunday:

- Eden Church/Prince Charles

- McArthur/Black Mud

- Tara/Glacier Bay

- McLin Road from the bridge to Texas Street

- Several areas north of 26700 block of Fire Tower Road

- Leroy Magee (passable by truck/SUV)

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office also says the following locations were reported to have high water:

- S Woodcrest/Florida

- Jean Street/S Woodcrest

- Elmer Street/Rushing

- Capital Street/S Range

- North Street/S Range

- Florida/Hummell

- Judy Street to N Range northbound and some areas southbound

