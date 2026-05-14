State trooper suspended without pay after second domestic violence arrest

BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana State Police trooper who has been arrested twice on domestic violence charges will be suspended without pay, the Louisiana State Police Commission decided at a Thursday meeting, but will get to use his accrued paid time off.

Trooper James Jefferson III, 41, was arrested in March on domestic violence charges stemming from multiple incidents between Feb. 5, 2025, and Dec. 29, 2025.

In one instance, he allegedly threw his wife to the ground during an argument while their 7-year-old child was present. In another, he is accused of strangling her and hitting her with his car.

Documents obtained by WBRZ say Jefferson pressured his wife to lie to investigating officers in those incidents and others. According to an arrest warrant, he once texted the victim while she was meeting with the DA to "Hurry tell them u mentally off... U had episode."

On Thursday, the state police commission voted to suspend Jefferson without pay, but he will still be allowed to burn his accrued leave and retirement. He will also be allowed to keep his insurance.

After his arrest in March, State Police said Jefferson was placed on administrative leave. He has been employed by LSP since 2007.