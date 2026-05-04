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State Sen. Larry Selders in recovery following heart surgery Monday

1 hour 39 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 9:51 PM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Larry Selders is recovering following a seven-hour heart surgery on Monday, State Sen. Regina Barrow announced. 

Barrow said that Selders went to a routine checkup appointment, where doctors discovered an aneurysm in his heart. The senator, who had no history of heart or blood pressure issues, was hospitalized on Sunday for observation and underwent surgery on Monday. 

Barrow said she was notified around 1 p.m. that the surgery had gone well. 

"It's my understanding that the recovery period may take some time, but I am so grateful to God that he actually went into his annual checkup," she said. 

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A social media post said that while the senator is unavailable, his office remains open. 

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