Latest Weather Blog
La. reports 744 new virus cases Wednesday, another 3,490 recovered
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS
WEDNESDAY: The state reported 744 new cases, a total of 177,399. There were 12 additional deaths for a total of 5,584.
Hospitalizations jumped to 608, and ventilator use rose to 68.
Another 3,490 people were said to have recovered over the past week.
TUESDAY: The state reported 685 new cases Tuesday, a statewide total of 176,681. There were six additional deaths for a total of 5,572.
Hospitals rose sharply to 586, and ventilator use rose to 62.
MONDAY: The state reported another 202 cases for a total of 175,982. There were 16 additional deaths, a total of 5,566 statewide.
Hospitalizations rose to 553, and ventilator use was up to 64.
WEEKEND: The state is reporting 1,125 this weekend for a statewide total of 175,781. There were 23 additional deaths for total of 5,550.
Hospitalizations fell to 550, and ventilator use remained at 60.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Wednesday(10/21):
Ascension: 3,992 cases / 98 deaths
Assumption: 788 cases / 24 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 15,846 cases / 456 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,786 cases / 75 deaths
Iberville: 1,457 cases / 60 deaths
Livingston: 4,135 cases / 79 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 1,119 cases / 40 deaths
St. Helena: 430 cases / 4 death
St. James: 832 cases / 40 deaths
Tangipahoa: 4,930 cases / 122 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 957 cases / 42 deaths
West Feliciana: 747 cases / 25 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Frat suspended following hospitalization of student, death of second student
-
Arrest documents reveal details related to timeline of alleged toddler-killer's crime spree
-
Partial closure of Greenwell Springs Road early Wednesday morning
-
Zachary police looking to deter crime with brighter streets
-
Saints, city officials reach agreement to return fans to Superdome starting this...