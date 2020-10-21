La. reports 744 new virus cases Wednesday, another 3,490 recovered

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 744 new cases, a total of 177,399. There were 12 additional deaths for a total of 5,584.

Hospitalizations jumped to 608, and ventilator use rose to 68.

Another 3,490 people were said to have recovered over the past week.

TUESDAY: The state reported 685 new cases Tuesday, a statewide total of 176,681. There were six additional deaths for a total of 5,572.

Hospitals rose sharply to 586, and ventilator use rose to 62.

MONDAY: The state reported another 202 cases for a total of 175,982. There were 16 additional deaths, a total of 5,566 statewide.

Hospitalizations rose to 553, and ventilator use was up to 64.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 1,125 this weekend for a statewide total of 175,781. There were 23 additional deaths for total of 5,550.

Hospitalizations fell to 550, and ventilator use remained at 60.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Wednesday(10/21):

Ascension: 3,992 cases / 98 deaths

Assumption: 788 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 15,846 cases / 456 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,786 cases / 75 deaths

Iberville: 1,457 cases / 60 deaths

Livingston: 4,135 cases / 79 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,119 cases / 40 deaths

St. Helena: 430 cases / 4 death

St. James: 832 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,930 cases / 122 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 957 cases / 42 deaths

West Feliciana: 747 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

