State Police suspect a driver left the scene of a multi-car crash where man died

BATON ROUGE - State Police are looking for one of three vehicles involved in a crash where a pedestrian was killed on Airline Highway south of Jefferson Highway Sunday night.

Jerome Foreman, 88, of Kenner was hit as he walked into traffic. In a press release from authorities, it appears Foreman was trying to walk from the median to the northbound shoulder where his pickup was parked when he was hit by three vehicles. Two of the vehicles stopped.

State Police said it appears a 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla with damage to the front bumper left the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed as of this post.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz