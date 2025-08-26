77°
State Police suspect a driver left the scene of a multi-car crash where man died

9 years 6 months 2 days ago Monday, February 22 2016 Feb 22, 2016 February 22, 2016 11:01 AM February 22, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - State Police are looking for one of three vehicles involved in a crash where a pedestrian was killed on Airline Highway south of Jefferson Highway Sunday night.

Jerome Foreman, 88, of Kenner was hit as he walked into traffic. In a press release from authorities, it appears Foreman was trying to walk from the median to the northbound shoulder where his pickup was parked when he was hit by three vehicles. Two of the vehicles stopped.

State Police said it appears a 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla with damage to the front bumper left the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed as of this post.

