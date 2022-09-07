81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police responding to chemical leak on Interstate

2 hours 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, September 07 2022 Sep 7, 2022 September 07, 2022 3:02 PM September 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

KENTWOOD - Troopers are responding to a hazardous materials leak on I-55 in Kentwood.

Wednesday afternoon, State Police said I-55 northbound, north of the Kentwood exit, was shut down due to a chemical leak and drivers are being diverted to LA-38. 

Trending News

No information about how the leak happened or what the chemical is has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days