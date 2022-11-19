State Police: Man arrested after deadly crash in Zachary, allegedly rear-ended car at stop light

ZACHARY - A man was arrested Thursday after a deadly crash on US 61 in Zachary last week that left one person dead.

State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened on Nov. 12 shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.

Troopers said Edward Frank, 39, was speeding southbound on US 61 in a pickup truck when he rear-ended Daniels' stopped car at a red light, causing it to slam into the car in front of him.

Daniels was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene. Frank was also properly restrained, and he was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. It's unclear if the driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt, but he sustained minor injuries, police say.

Thursday evening, troopers said Frank was arrested for his involvement in the crash. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, careless operation, and speeding. His bond was set at $27,500.