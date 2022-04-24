State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH - State Police are investigating a shooting involving at least one Assumption Parish sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday on LA 398 near Labadieville. Troopers said at least one person was taken to a hospital after the shooting. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No more details were immediately available.