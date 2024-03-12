75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police investigating body found in Port Allen

25 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2024 Mar 12, 2024 March 12, 2024 3:45 PM March 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - A body was found along Lafiton Lane in Port Allen on Tuesday. Officials said the person may have been killed in a hit-and-run crash. 

Emergency officials said the body was found on Lafiton Lane, between LA-1 and LA-415. 

State Police is investigating the death. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days