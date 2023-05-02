80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: 19-year-old killed in St. James Parish crash Tuesday morning

3 hours 33 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, May 02 2023 May 2, 2023 May 02, 2023 2:48 PM May 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CONVENT - A man was killed after he went off-road and crashed into a tree in St. James Parish early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. along LA 44 in Convent. Louisiana State Police said 19-year-old Drake Upton of Lafayette was heading south when he went failed to navigate a curve and crashed near Oak Tree Street. 

Investigators believe Upton's truck flipped after hitting a tree. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was gravely injured after being ejected from the vehicle. 

Upton died in a hospital sometime Tuesday. 

Police said they suspect speeding played a factor in the crash.

