State insurance officials to assist residents in filing insurance claims in Pointe Coupee after storms

NEW ROADS — Representatives from the Louisiana Department of Insurance will be available in Pointe Coupee Parish on Tuesday to assist residents in filing insurance claims and answering questions related to insurance coverage following heavy rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur.

LDI officials will be at the Pointe Coupee Parish Government Offices along East Main Street in New Roads to guide residents through the claims process.

"Please bring any relevant insurance documents, claim information, photographs, or correspondence with your insurance company if available," officials said.

Representatives will be available from noon to 4 p.m.