91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stabbing near Greenwell Street injures three

3 hours 5 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, July 02 2023 Jul 2, 2023 July 02, 2023 8:20 AM July 02, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left three people injured near Greenwell Street early Sunday morning.

Emergency services responded to Dan Drive, near Greenwell Street, around 6 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, three victims were found with stab wounds. Two were transported to a local hospital. The remaining victim only sustained superficial injuries and was not transported.

We are working to get more information at this time.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days