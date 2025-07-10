74°
St. Mary Parish deputy fired following investigation into domestic abuse battery arrest
FRANKLIN - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office fired a deputy previously arrested and put on leave for domestic abuse battery.
Blaze Bourg, 47, of Bayou Vista, turned himself in to deputies Thursday for domestic abuse battery and second-degree battery.
He previously was arrested Sunday for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance.
Officials said following the first arrest, interviews with the victim as well as audio and video evidence substantiated the victim's claims of multiple domestic abuse incidents. Deputies said one incident resulted in an injury to the victim's hand requiring surgery to repair.
