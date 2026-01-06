78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Mary Parish deputies ask for help finding Patterson woman

46 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, January 06 2026 Jan 6, 2026 January 06, 2026 12:01 PM January 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office asked the public Tuesday for help finding a woman from Patterson.

Deputies are looking for 31-year-old Cheyenne Aucoin. SMPSO said she is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Trending News

Anyone with information on Aucoin's whereabouts should call SPMSO at 337-828-1960.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days