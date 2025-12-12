60°
St. Margaret's Episcopal Church holds 'Jingle and Mingle' celebration

BATON ROUGE - St. Margaret's Episcopal Church kicked off the Christmas season with a "Jingle and Mingle" celebration Friday night.

The community took part in a holiday dinner, a festive sing along and bingo.

