St. Luke's School shows appreciation for firefighters who battled flames during church fire

BATON ROUGE - Parents of St. Luke's School students joined together Sunday to show appreciation to the firefighters who worked overnight battling flames that consumed St. Luke's Episcopal Church just two weeks prior.

"We were all very and grateful for the quick and attentive actions of the fire departments that were all on the scene," parent Sarah Rainwater said.

More than $5,000 was raised to provide appreciation baskets full of food and snacks for all 12 fire stations that worked from the middle of the night into the morning putting out the fire.

Rainwater says there is even money left over to go towards the re-building of the church. She said even though the school was saved, faculty and students are still facing problems. Much of the school is still without electricity.

"There are still parts of the school some of the classrooms have been displaced and the kids still can't use the cafeteria so they are doing lunch in their classrooms."

Parents said St. Luke's Episcopal School would not have remained sanding without the quick work of firefighters.

Baton Rouge firefighters said they appreciated the gesture and were very thankful for the gifts.

"On behalf of the Baton Rouge Fire Department, we want to say thank you to St. Luke's Episcopal School for coming and bringing the donations and feeding us today. It wasn't expected, but it's greatly appreciated and it will go to good use," the firemen said.