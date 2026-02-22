59°
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office locates missing 62-year-old woman in Baton Rouge
GONZALES — The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help on Saturday in locating a missing 62-year-old woman from the Paulina area who was last seen in Gonzales.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman was reported missing on Friday after she was last seen walking on E. Cornerview Street in Gonzales on Feb. 16 around 12:30 p.m.
Deputies said that the woman required medication that she did not have with her at the time of her disappearance.
She was later found safe in Baton Rouge.
