St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing man last seen in Greensburg

Wednesday, June 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
Adam Burruss

GREENSBURG - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a man last seen over a week ago in Greensburg.

Deputies said Ronald Floyd Lee, 59, was last seen June 8 near Rohner Road. He is considered a "vulnerable individual with both mental and physical impairments." 

Anyone with information regarding Lee's whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413.

