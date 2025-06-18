87°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing man last seen in Greensburg
GREENSBURG - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a man last seen over a week ago in Greensburg.
Deputies said Ronald Floyd Lee, 59, was last seen June 8 near Rohner Road. He is considered a "vulnerable individual with both mental and physical impairments."
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding Lee's whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary Community School District announces pay raises for employees
-
Mural honoring late former Mayor Kip Holden to be dedicated this weekend
-
Lawsuit says CVS crossed 'ethical and legal line' while fighting late change...
-
Federal Medicaid cuts could cost Louisiana $4 billion, send legislature into special...
-
Three men arrested after shooting that injured ATF agent at Triple S...