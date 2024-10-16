St. Helena Parish deputies arrest two juveniles, six others after Amite shooting

AMITE — Eight people — including two juveniles — were arrested by deputies after a shooting last week in Amite.

St. Helena Parish deputies responded to the shooting on Oct. 9 around 7:44 p.m. Deputies later arrested eight people believed to be involved in the shooting. Two of those arrested were underage, deputies said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, deputies said. A motive and any details about whether anyone was injured have not been released.