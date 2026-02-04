St. George teams up with utility companies, state leaders are hesitant

ST. GEORGE - Despite the city of St. George creating a public power authority, officials said the city will not sell any electricity.

Last November, the city council created a public power authority, and city council member Andrew Murrell says the intent of the new authority was to team with private energy companies such as Entergy.

City officials say the collaboration enables the city to get power during emergencies, without paying more.

"Whether it's a storm-related issue or a need issue," Murrell said. "We can meet our citizens' needs."

Entergy and DEMCO operate in St. George, and Murrell says the partnership with both helps the city improve power supplies after a disaster.

But, state energy officials say that's not the entire story and that residents could be stuck with a bigger bill because of the decision.

"I would tell the citizens of St. George, you're going to pay a hefty price for what your mayor and council are doing," Public Service Commissioner Devante Lewis said.

This isn't the only type of municipality with this type of agreement. More than 20 cities and towns in Louisiana operate under similar public power authorities. Lafayette and Plaquemine have both been under one for years, according to Lewis.

However, he says St. George doesn't own any infrastructure that would provide or improve services.

"They have been building their systems as their populations grew," Lewis said. "If St. George doesn't buy the poles and wires from Entergy and DEMCO, they cannot get recovery dollars faster."

Mayor Dustin Yates agrees that, right now, there isn't a plan for the city to supply power to its residents. However, he believes this agreement prepares St. George for the future.

"If there's an issue and we have assessed that this particular tool in the toolbox can be best used for the residents of our city, that's what it's there for them," Yates said.

Murrell says the next step in this process is to appoint a board to oversee the Public Power Authority.