St. George Fire put out early Monday morning house fire on Olga Lee Drive

ST. GEORGE — Valentine Road was blocked early Monday as fire crews put out a house fire on Olga Lee Drive.

St. George Fire crews responded to the structure fire off Valentine around 4:55 a.m. Within 30 minutes, crews had the fire under control.

According to a fire department spokesperson, no one was hurt in the fire, and the blaze only caused moderate damage to the home. Red Cross and Eastside Fire crews also responded to the scene.