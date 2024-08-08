94°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George Fire Department helping with Tropical Storm Debby in South Carolina
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department is assisting South Carolina with handling Tropical Storm Debby, according to the fire department's Facebook page.
SGFD said South Carolina State Fire asked for assistance and seven members of the team offered support.
Trending News
"We can’t think of a better group to be out there helping our friends in [South Carolina] as they navigate this storm," the post said.