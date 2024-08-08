94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department helping with Tropical Storm Debby in South Carolina

2 hours 58 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2024 Aug 8, 2024 August 08, 2024 3:08 PM August 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department is assisting South Carolina with handling Tropical Storm Debby, according to the fire department's Facebook page.

SGFD said South Carolina State Fire asked for assistance and seven members of the team offered support.

Trending News

"We can’t think of a better group to be out there helping our friends in [South Carolina] as they navigate this storm," the post said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days