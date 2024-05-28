93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George fire crews battling blaze on Amy Drive in Gardere area

1 hour 25 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2024 May 28, 2024 May 28, 2024 11:57 AM May 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Members of the St. George Fire Department were battling a blaze at a building in the Gardere section of East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were summoned to the 8300 block of Amy Drive. The scene is near where smoke from a shed fire two weeks ago chased 22 people from their apartments. It's also near the site of a triple-shooting at the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

Trending News

A WBRZ reporter is on the scene. Check back for more details.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days