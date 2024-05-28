93°
St. George fire crews battling blaze on Amy Drive in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE — Members of the St. George Fire Department were battling a blaze at a building in the Gardere section of East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were summoned to the 8300 block of Amy Drive. The scene is near where smoke from a shed fire two weeks ago chased 22 people from their apartments. It's also near the site of a triple-shooting at the start of the Memorial Day weekend.
A WBRZ reporter is on the scene. Check back for more details.
