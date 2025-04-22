69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Gabriel Police investigating shooting; bicyclist hit with projectile Friday

2 hours 52 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 9:17 PM April 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - Officers in St. Gabriel are investigating an apparent shooting that left a bicyclist injured on Friday. 

Police said the person was bicycling along Martin Luther King Parkway near Point Clair Road around 2 p.m. when they were hit in the abdomen and needed medical attention. 

Police said initially they thought the person was hit by a piece of debris from a passing car but medical professionals said "the victim had been hit by a projectile from a weapon."

Trending News

No motives or suspects have been identified. Anyone with information can call the St. Gabriel Police Department at (225) 642-5222. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days