St. Gabriel Police investigating shooting; bicyclist hit with projectile Friday
ST. GABRIEL - Officers in St. Gabriel are investigating an apparent shooting that left a bicyclist injured on Friday.
Police said the person was bicycling along Martin Luther King Parkway near Point Clair Road around 2 p.m. when they were hit in the abdomen and needed medical attention.
Police said initially they thought the person was hit by a piece of debris from a passing car but medical professionals said "the victim had been hit by a projectile from a weapon."
No motives or suspects have been identified. Anyone with information can call the St. Gabriel Police Department at (225) 642-5222.
