36°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Gabriel Police: Bayou Paul Lane near La. 30 closed due to crews working on railroad tracks
ST. GABRIEL — A stretch of Bayou Paul Lane near La. 30 is closed so crews can work at a railroad crossing, St. Gabriel Police said Thursday.
The road, which was closed Wednesday, remained closed as crews worked on nearby Canadian National Railroad tracks. Police said they do not know what the work is about or when it will be done.
Officials have advised travelers to take La. 74 onto La. 75 and then turn right as a detour.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dutchtown Griffin Girls bring home national title
-
River Center transforms into massive bowling alley for national championships
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library Board of Control holds meeting on tax...
-
Residential fire on Plantation Avenue in Denham Springs
-
St. Vincent de Paul extending shelter hours to get people off the...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...